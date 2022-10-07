Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus.

Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who is in serious condition at a hospital in Atlanta. The people who live here say it’s not the first time it has happened.

“My heart just aches behind it because before, maybe a couple of years back, there was another hit and run in the same location,” says Columbus resident Willie King. “We’ve had several incidents involved vehicle fatalities. We have about 4 makeshift graves of people getting hit from people walking down the sidewalks,” says Columbus resident Demarco Johnson.

Columbus Police Chief City Manager Isaiah Hugley and other city leaders held a press conference about the senseless tragedy.

“This is a tragic situation that no parent of loved one should ever have to encounter,” says Columbus police Chief Freddie Blackmon. “We will not rest, we are not going to tolerate the speeders and school zones, and what happened with these two young children this morning, we will not rest,” says City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

The two headed to school here at Rothschild Middle School, and now the investigation goes toward who the police are looking for.

“I want you to know that we are committed to finding the person responsible for hitting these kids and leaving the scene,” says Blackmon. For the people who live in the area, they are hoping something can be done to slow down speeders who travel Steam Mill Road. “They coming down this road speeding, at a high rate of speed and cause fatalities,” says resident Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Pharrell Smith
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Latest News

CVCC student overcomes hard times to achieve
CVCC student overcomes hard times to thrive
Parents react to fatal hit and run of 13-year-old in Columbus
Parents react to fatal hit and run of 13-year-old in Columbus
METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus
METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus
House of Heroes hosts 'Bids & Bubbly' auction in Columbus
House of Heroes hosts 'Bids & Bubbly' auction in Columbus