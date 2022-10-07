Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus.

Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who is in serious condition at a hospital in Atlanta. The people who live here say it’s not the first time it has happened.

“My heart just aches behind it because before, maybe a couple of years back, there was another hit and run in the same location,” says Columbus resident Willie King. “We’ve had several incidents involved vehicle fatalities. We have about 4 makeshift graves of people getting hit from people walking down the sidewalks,” says Columbus resident Demarco Johnson.

Columbus Police Chief City Manager Isaiah Hugley and other city leaders held a press conference about the senseless tragedy.

“This is a tragic situation that no parent of loved one should ever have to encounter,” says Columbus police Chief Freddie Blackmon. “We will not rest, we are not going to tolerate the speeders and school zones, and what happened with these two young children this morning, we will not rest,” says City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

The two headed to school here at Rothschild Middle School, and now the investigation goes toward who the police are looking for.

“I want you to know that we are committed to finding the person responsible for hitting these kids and leaving the scene,” says Blackmon. For the people who live in the area, they are hoping something can be done to slow down speeders who travel Steam Mill Road. “They coming down this road speeding, at a high rate of speed and cause fatalities,” says resident Johnson.

