Strike continues for WestRock employees who want fair contracts

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s day two of the strike locked-out out employees at WestRock Paper Mill, demanding a fair contract from one of Russell County’s largest employers.

Our News Leader 9 East Alabama reporter Reagan Ranzer spoke with a few employees on why this new contract WestRock is offering would affect their families in the future.

One employee said yesterday he had to break the news to his wife and kids that they will have to cut back in certain areas in order to be able to make ends meet. He says this new contract the union refuses to agree on doesn’t back them up with overtime pay.

“All of our families will be impacted in a negative way,” said a union rep.

Hundreds of WestRock workers have rotated through the nights, picketing for over 24 hours. They say they will not stop until they receive a fair contract.

“We’re not asking for anything extra, we’re just asking to keep what we have and that affects my family… directly. They miss time with me but they’re compensated because Dad’s able to provide for them,” said Union rep Jeff Honnell.

WestRock offered to pay each employee a total of $28,500 in exchange for changing the pay scale and only pay time and a half after 40 hours.

The union workers were paid overtime in several instances -- if they worked over 8 hours in a day, they would get paid overtime. If they worked over 16 hours or on Saturdays, they would get time in a half and on Sunday, double time in a half.

WestRock provided a statement saying:

“The union has expressed concern about the elimination of premium pay – which for this contract is double pay on Sundays. This pay structure is no longer common practice in our industry, and WestRock has eliminated this from all other union facilities that we operate.”

Union rep, Manny Ballin has been working for WestRock for over 35 years and said he spends more time at the mill than at home, but the overtime pay helps provide for his family and he doesn’t want that to be taken away.

“We miss the ballgames, we miss church on Sundays, there’s a lot of things we’ve sacrificed for WestRock,” said Ballin

Union rep Jeff Honnell said he had to break the news to his family he didn’t have a job and money would be tight around the house.

“I had to walk in my house and tell my 8-year-old, 11-year-old and 14-year -old that their dad didn’t have a job and we would have to tighten up around the house. We hugged it out and cried a little bit… we’ll be ok, we’ll be ok. We can’t give up something on this contract. Just don’t take the language that we have, we’ve had it 30 years. I worked many hours missed a lot of ball games, birthday parties’ holidays but were doing our best, were going to continue to do that were strong. Do what we can to show everybody that were standing together on this,” said Honnell.

A rep from WestRock said the strike will last until both sides get on the same page.

