Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:

  • Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony)
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Felony)
  • No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor)
  • Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor)
  • Duty to Report an Accident (Misdemeanor)
  • No State Tag (Misdemeanor)

Wolfe is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.

