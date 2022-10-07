Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:

Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)

Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Felony)

No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor)

Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor)

Duty to Report an Accident (Misdemeanor)

No State Tag (Misdemeanor)

Wolfe is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.

