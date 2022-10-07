Toasty this afternoon, Small changes for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front that will gradually bring down the temperatures back to early fall levels over the weekend.

A snapshot of the weekend forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny for a majority of Friday but we do expect high clouds to roll in starting around mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A very warm afternoon but it will be a comfortable evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning partly cloudy by evening as clouds continue to increase. It won’t be as cool for high school football games, but it’ll be fairly comfortable.

Warm to start the games Friday evening before it becomes more comfortable. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The weather looks phenomenal this weekend for any of your plans! We’ll have sun mixed with clouds much of the day Saturday before sunshine will increase from the north as the day goes on as the cold front pushes farther south. It will be a bit breezy and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid 70s north, near 80 in Columbus and low to maybe mid 80s south.

Lower humidity arrives Saturday night and Sunday making for a noticeable but fairly small drop in temperatures. Temperatures start off in the 40s and low 50s early Sunday. We anticipate plenty of sunshine which will allow our temperatures to peak into the mid and upper 70s.

Don't be discouraged by the clouds around Saturday, it will be another nice weekend! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Low end drought conditions are starting to work in closer to the valley. It’s very dry and needless to say that doesn’t change for the first half of next week.

Moderate drought conditions creeping into areas to our southwest. We could see some of that before we get any significant rainfall. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A warming trend will start kicking in Monday and Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80 to mid 80s. Our next cold front is expected to arrive by early next Friday. Right ahead of it, that could spell a chance of rain finally. While I don’t think it’ll be anything significant, we’ll take what we can’t before the next blast of cooler and drier air settles into the region.

After a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the second half of the weekend and early next week, we'll have a warming trend kick in before a quick rain chance perhaps around Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

