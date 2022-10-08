22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape.

According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning.

Police met with the alleged victim, and during the investigation, police determined Clarke was a suspect that encountered the victim at a public location before the incident.

Clarke was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.