Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers

Police Tape.
Police Tape.(MGN)
By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday.

Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Additionally, the police report states officers used “less than lethal munitions” to attempt to subdue the suspect.

Eventually, an officer reportedly shot the suspect when he revealed a bow and arrow. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the investigation per standard procedure. The officer will remain on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout

Latest News

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run
22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape
22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say
VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center
VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center
VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center