Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday.

Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Additionally, the police report states officers used “less than lethal munitions” to attempt to subdue the suspect.

Eventually, an officer reportedly shot the suspect when he revealed a bow and arrow. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the investigation per standard procedure. The officer will remain on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

