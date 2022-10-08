Is That Rain in the Forecast??

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A chilly night is in store for us here in the valley, with temperatures sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s heading out the door tomorrow. Sunday afternoon will be nice and fall-like with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Nice low humidity will stick around the area a little longer too, making for nice afternoons heading into the work week! Temps will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday, but Tuesday we start another heating trend. The evenings will be warming up a bit too, with overnight lows staying in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday night. We will likely see mid and upper 80s again by Wednesday afternoon but, luckily, another cold front is on the way to ease the temps up a little for the end of the week. Good news for those looking for rain too - this will not be a dry front so we will finally see a nice bit of widespread rain Wednesday night and much of the day on Thursday as that cold front moves through. Behind this front will be a nice bit of dry, cool air leaving us with absolutely amazing fall conditions for Friday and the next weekend (heart eyes)! Temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon and dip into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.