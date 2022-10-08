Business Break
Sanders leads Jackson State past Alabama State 26-12

Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama State.

Sanders, who was 30 of 46 for 332 yards passing, connected with Willie Gaines for 35 yards, Kevin Coleman Jr. for 25 and JD Martin for 16.

The 12-straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win for the Tigers spoiled Homecoming for the Hornets and matched their best start (5-0) since 1996.

Alabama State got on the board first with a 19-yard toss from Dematrius Davis to Kisean Johnson but the extra point was missed.

Sanders dropped a perfect ball into Gaines’ hands and a field goal put the Tigers on top 10-6 at the half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

