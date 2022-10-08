Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center

(WJHG)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus took on the ice for their second day of ice-hockey practice. Take a look at the video below:

This is part of a six-week program where the girls are learning how to ice skate.

Girls Inc.’s Executive Director Gail Burgos gave a major thanks to Robert Landers of the Columbus Civic Center and the River Dragons Ice Hockey team for making everything happen.

“This was all made possible by Rob ‘RJ’ Landers. It was his vision and passion to open up ice skating and learning to play hockey for the our youth that has not had the opportunity,” said Burgos.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Pharrell Smith
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Latest News

VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center
VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Columbus Police Department to celebrate Faith and Blue Weekend
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith & Blue’ Luncheon
11-year-old injured in shooting on Meade Street in Columbus
11-year-old injured in shooting on Meade Street in Columbus