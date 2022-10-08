VIDEO: Girls Inc. of Columbus takes on ice skating at Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus took on the ice for their second day of ice-hockey practice. Take a look at the video below:

This is part of a six-week program where the girls are learning how to ice skate.

Girls Inc.’s Executive Director Gail Burgos gave a major thanks to Robert Landers of the Columbus Civic Center and the River Dragons Ice Hockey team for making everything happen.

“This was all made possible by Rob ‘RJ’ Landers. It was his vision and passion to open up ice skating and learning to play hockey for the our youth that has not had the opportunity,” said Burgos.

