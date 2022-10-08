The Weekend Conditions are Near Perfect But Rain Could be Back Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures were a little warmer this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s all due to a cold front moving through the Valley. The front will completely move out of our area later this evening, which will create cloudier conditions this afternoon. Don’t worry though, the clouds will clear this evening, and temperatures will stay cool in the 80s. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, you might want to grab a jacket because it is going to be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday is starting off cool and will end cool as well with our highs staying in the upper 70s tomorrow with a few clouds in the mix. Looking ahead into the work week, you can expect similar conditions Monday and Tuesday but slightly warmer temperatures. The pattern changes though on Wednesday as rain is expected to make its long-awaited appearance with a 30% coverage of rain. But that is not all, Thursday is going to be even wetter with a 60% coverage of rain! After the rain leaves, temperatures will cool once again for Friday and the weekend leaving us with beautiful conditions like this weekend.

