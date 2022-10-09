Business Break
Cool Morning Today but Temps Will Warm Up in the Coming Days as Rain is on the Way!

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading out the door this morning, you might want to grab a jacket because it is chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday is starting off cool and will end cool as well with our highs staying in the upper 70s tomorrow with a few clouds in the mix. Looking ahead into the work week, you can expect similar conditions Monday and Tuesday but slightly warmer temperatures. The pattern changes though on Wednesday as rain is expected to make its long-awaited appearance with a 30% coverage of rain. But that is not all, Thursday is going to be even wetter with a 60% coverage of rain! All this rain is due to a frontal system that is on its way midweek. After the rain leaves, temperatures will cool once again for Friday and the weekend leaving us with beautiful conditions like we had this weekend.

