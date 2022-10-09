Humidity on the Rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things have been stunning here in the valley, and those conditions are going to stick around for a few more days. Tonight you can expect more chilly conditions with dry air in place and temps in the low 50s heading out the door tomorrow. If you have Monday off and want to spend it outdoors then lucky you because nice fall conditions are on tap then too! Highs will be in the low 80s and the mugginess will still be held at bay. However, heading into Tuesday we will start to see some changes. Afternoon highs will increase a few degrees and overnight lows will only cool to the 60s. Mugginess will start to be a factor too as a very wet front starts to edge its way into the valley. We will start to see more cloudy conditions by Wednesday with a chance for rain finally in the forecast in the evening! As the front moves through we will see about half an inch to an inch of rain overnight, with showers lingering into Thursday morning. However, by the evening as the dry, cool air settles in behind the front things will dry up and cool down again. Friday afternoon will be an exceptional fall day with sunny skies, highs topping out in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. These same conditions will hang out into the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.