LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange.

LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators report finding two cars on Brown Street with damage from gunfire. Police believe Antonio Harris, who was driving one of the vehicles, was the intended target of the shooter. Investigators believe Dudley, the victim, was a bystander in the incident.

Christon Ridgeway was later identified as a potential suspect in the shooting by officers. Ridgeway was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder.

Investigators believe others were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

