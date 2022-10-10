Suspect in custody for double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10.

A suspect has been taken into police custody for the killings.

Details on this investigation are still limited.

