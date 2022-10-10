Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups for October 13-15

Lanett vs LaFayette 2022
Lanett vs LaFayette 2022(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several area teams have a chance to secure region titles and playoff positions this week.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW OCTOBER 13-15 MATCHUPS]

PICK ‘EM

You have until Tuesday afternoon at 3PM to lock in your predictions for this week’s Pick ‘Em games. You can view the results every Wednesday on WTVM’s “The Score” digital sports show.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

