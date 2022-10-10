Business Break
Man faces murder, aggravated assault charges for LaGrange shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man faces murder and aggravated assault charges after a deadly shooting.

On Oct. 8, just after 11 p.m., LaGrange police were called to a scene where there were reports of shots fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a victim, Charlie Dudley, suffering from a gunshot to the chest. Dudley was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police say they found two cars struck by bullets on Brown Street and determined Antonio Harris was driving one of the cars when it was shot.

Harris was not injured. However, authorities say he appeared to be the target of the shooting. Dudley was not involved, according to police.

Further investigation showed Christon Ridgeway was one of several suspects involved in the incident.

Ridgeway was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the other suspects should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

