Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed.

According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working.

There is no word on how long that might take or when the road is expected to re-open.

Stay with us for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.