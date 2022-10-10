Muggy and Rainy by Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The start of the work week was wonderful with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heading into the evening we will cool down quickly, but we won’t be as chilly heading out the door tomorrow. Overnight lows will only make it to the mid and upper 50s.

Some sun and increasing mugginess tomorrow. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tomorrow afternoon will still be nice and fall like, but we will start to see an uptick in dewpoint values - meaning things will be feeling a little muggy. With all the added moisture in the air we will not cool down as much Tuesday and Wednesday night, so lows will only be in the 60s.

Mugginess increases into Wednesday and finally results in rain. Conditions clear Thursday due to front. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This mugginess will continue to increase into Wednesday and finally amount to some rain (yay!) Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday. A cold front will move through the area early Thursday, bringing humidity relief and even cooler conditions than what we saw with the last front by Friday.

Big difference in low temps between Wednesday and Thursday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Overnight lows will take a nosedive as well, with out the door temperatures on Friday back in the 40s. The weekend will be nice and fall-like, very similar to this past weekend. Another front will quickly pass through Sunday night making the start of the next work week even cooler.

