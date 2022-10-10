Nice and dry today, Humidity/Rain creeps back in soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dry and pleasant start to the workweek will be followed up by a gradual rise in humidity toward mid-week and eventually some much needed rainfall. Let’s go into the details.

After a long dry stretch, rain will be around at times Wednesday into Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After the morning chill, abundant sunshine will make for a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be great for any of your Columbus Day plans.

The Georgia National Fair is going on all week long! Here's the forecast for Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear for most of tonight, but a cloud deck and some fog will roll in toward Tuesday morning. That will keep our low temperatures mostly in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will give way to more sun in the afternoon Tuesday. It will be a bit of a breezy day. Highs in the upper 70s north, low 80s for Columbus and low to mid 80s south.

Temps go from the 50s to the 80s Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

For the first time in a few weeks, we have a chance of rain around mid-week thanks to a rise in moisture/humidity.

Humidity will start to rise late Tuesday, and especially Wednesday and the first part of Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It now appears that some rain will be around Wednesday into Thursday with the best chance of getting wet Wednesday night and very early Thursday. While a few may be get missed, a lot of us should get a half inch to one inch of rainfall ahead of a cold front.

Many of us could get a half inch to one inch of rainfall. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This will provide another bout of cooler and drier air by late Thursday, Friday and through the weekend. Even cooler air is possible early next week.

After that rain Wednesday into Thursday, another stretch of fairly dry and cooler weather is coming. (Source: WTVM Weather)

