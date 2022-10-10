Nice and dry today, Humidity/Rain creeps back in soon
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dry and pleasant start to the workweek will be followed up by a gradual rise in humidity toward mid-week and eventually some much needed rainfall. Let’s go into the details.
After the morning chill, abundant sunshine will make for a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be great for any of your Columbus Day plans.
Clear for most of tonight, but a cloud deck and some fog will roll in toward Tuesday morning. That will keep our low temperatures mostly in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will give way to more sun in the afternoon Tuesday. It will be a bit of a breezy day. Highs in the upper 70s north, low 80s for Columbus and low to mid 80s south.
For the first time in a few weeks, we have a chance of rain around mid-week thanks to a rise in moisture/humidity.
It now appears that some rain will be around Wednesday into Thursday with the best chance of getting wet Wednesday night and very early Thursday. While a few may be get missed, a lot of us should get a half inch to one inch of rainfall ahead of a cold front.
This will provide another bout of cooler and drier air by late Thursday, Friday and through the weekend. Even cooler air is possible early next week.
