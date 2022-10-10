Business Break
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8.

Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack.

When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a verbal warning, Powell refused to drop the weapons.

He eventually pulled out a bow and arrow. An officer then shot him.

Powell was taken to Piedmont-Midtown Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who shot him is on paid leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation handles the case.

