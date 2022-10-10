Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas.

Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.

On Oct. 10, he faced a judge to learn about the charges against him.

“The judge actually read him his rights and explain the charges to him. He entered a plea of not guilty,” said Thomas.

The charges Wolfe faces are four misdemeanors and three felonies.

Thomas, the attorney representing him, says Wolfe was having a typical day, headed to work. He didn’t even know he hit anything, let alone two people.

“A normal day and you know, just listening to friends and family, that he didn’t realize that he had struck anything.”

Wolfe’s attorney says he has been extremely remorseful since he was arrested. He asked for his initial appearance to be waved to spare the victims’ family from hearing the details.

“He didn’t want to go through a drawn-out hearing today because he understands that the family that they are still nursing one child and they are in the process of burying one child. And he didn’t want the incident relived in court, which to me points to the fact that he is a decent person,” said Thomas.

Meanwhile, on Steam Mill Road, where the accident happened, the memorial continues to grow where a 13-year-old lost her life.

Through his attorney, Wolfe issued his condolences to the family during court.

This case has now been bound to superior court, and Wolfe will remain in jail with no bond.

