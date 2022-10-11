Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 Alabama businesses fined for violating Child Labor Laws

(WBRC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Alabama businesses, including one in Opelika, have been fined by the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) for multiple Child Labor Law violations.

According to ADOL, the department has collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties from JK USA, located in Opelika, and SL Alabama, in Alexander City.

JK USA is a temporary employment agency that provides workers for automotive suppliers, while SL Alabama is an automotive supplier that produces headlights and mirrors for Hyundai Motors.

ADOL says both companies were cited for the following violations,

  • Three violations of employing a minor under the age of 16 in a manufacturing facility (3 violations = $15,000),
  • Two violations of employing minors aged 14 or 15 in a prohibited environment (2 violations = $600),
  • Two violations of working minors under the age of 16 outside of permissible hours (2 violations= $600),
  • One violation of failing to obtain the proper Class 1 Child Labor Certificate permit (1 violation = $50),
  • One violation of failing to obtain the proper Class 2 Child Labor Certificate permit (1 violation = $50), and
  • Five violations of failing to obtain proper identification documents (5 violations = $1,500).

ADOL’s Child Labor launched an investigation after a complaint was filed.

The investigation revealed that SL Alabama employed three minors, aged 13, 14 and 15, in a prohibited manufacturing environment. ADOL says JK USA provided all three children to the company.

According to the investigation, the juveniles were operating plastic bonding machines in a prohibited occupation and location.

Additionally, two 16-year-olds were working without appropriate record-keeping.

Neither business obtained the required Child Labor Certificates for any age group.

ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says employee safety should be the top priority and is shocked at those businesses’ labor practices.

“This practice of providing and employing underage and undocumented workers is appalling,” said Washington. “Employee safety, especially the safety of children, is a top priority. These businesses violated the law and put these children at risk, and it will not be tolerated in Alabama. We will vigorously investigate any business or industry suspected to be participating in this illegal activity. We will continue to work with our federal partners, the U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security, and our state Attorney General’s office to assist in any further investigations or potential criminal prosecutions.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
DeAntre Wolfe
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

Latest News

WAWA SANDWICH
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
Gas prices are expected to increase with OPEC cutting oil production.
AAA Alabama says OPEC cut to oil production will force gas prices to increase
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case