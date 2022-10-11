2 Alabama businesses fined for violating Child Labor Laws

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Alabama businesses, including one in Opelika, have been fined by the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) for multiple Child Labor Law violations.

According to ADOL, the department has collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties from JK USA, located in Opelika, and SL Alabama, in Alexander City.

JK USA is a temporary employment agency that provides workers for automotive suppliers, while SL Alabama is an automotive supplier that produces headlights and mirrors for Hyundai Motors.

ADOL says both companies were cited for the following violations,

Three violations of employing a minor under the age of 16 in a manufacturing facility (3 violations = $15,000),

Two violations of employing minors aged 14 or 15 in a prohibited environment (2 violations = $600),

Two violations of working minors under the age of 16 outside of permissible hours (2 violations= $600),

One violation of failing to obtain the proper Class 1 Child Labor Certificate permit (1 violation = $50),

One violation of failing to obtain the proper Class 2 Child Labor Certificate permit (1 violation = $50), and

Five violations of failing to obtain proper identification documents (5 violations = $1,500).

ADOL’s Child Labor launched an investigation after a complaint was filed.

The investigation revealed that SL Alabama employed three minors, aged 13, 14 and 15, in a prohibited manufacturing environment. ADOL says JK USA provided all three children to the company.

According to the investigation, the juveniles were operating plastic bonding machines in a prohibited occupation and location.

Additionally, two 16-year-olds were working without appropriate record-keeping.

Neither business obtained the required Child Labor Certificates for any age group.

ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says employee safety should be the top priority and is shocked at those businesses’ labor practices.

“This practice of providing and employing underage and undocumented workers is appalling,” said Washington. “Employee safety, especially the safety of children, is a top priority. These businesses violated the law and put these children at risk, and it will not be tolerated in Alabama. We will vigorously investigate any business or industry suspected to be participating in this illegal activity. We will continue to work with our federal partners, the U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security, and our state Attorney General’s office to assist in any further investigations or potential criminal prosecutions.”

