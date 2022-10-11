Alabama election deadlines you need to know before November 8th

ALABAMA (WTVM) - We are 29 days from the general election, which means those deadlines are fast approaching to be registered to vote.

Registration deadlines

Absentee ballot deadlines

Voting deadlines

Secretary for State of Alabama John Merrill said everyone needs to check their polling sites to know where to vote on Nov 8.

“That you should do your homework before you go to the polls. So, make sure you know who the candidates are what they stand for so you can vote for the candidate that best represents your choice. Also, we have ten constitutional amendments and an amendment to change the entire Alabama constitution,” said Merrill.

To learn more information about the election, click here.

