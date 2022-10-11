Chambers Co. voting on extension of local tax for east Ala. hospital

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than a month away, and Chambers County voters will be voting on an extension of a local tax that benefits East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital.

“It’s a four-mil ad valorem tax that was approved ten years ago by the people of Chambers County that’s up for a renewal. It’s not a new tax. It’s just a continuation of the tax that the Chambers County approved ten years ago,” said Greg Nichols, executive vice president and administrator.

The tax is up for renewal every ten years and on November 8th Chambers County voters will see a yes or no question on their ballot asking if they would like to continue the extension of the local tax that benefits EAMC-Lanier Hospital.

Greg Nichols, executive vice president and administrator, said they see around 40 to 50 patients a week, and every single dime from the tax goes straight into improvements to the hospital.

“We use it to buy more equipment, we purchased a new MRI, we do renovations with that money, but every dime of it goes here for our county for our hospital just to fund capital improvements,” he said.

Nichols said having the hospital here provides primary care doctors in the area who East Alabama Health employs. The money is also used to pay the salaries of the hospital’s 500 or so employees.

“In the last nine years we’ve received 10 million dollars from this tax. It’s a little over a million dollars a year. Which we are very grateful for, but we’ve spent nearly 21 million on equipment and facilities here in that same time period here so we’re investing about twice what we’re getting from the tax,” he said.

Nichols said he wants the hospital to meet all the needs of local residents.

“Our hospital is used; the community does want us here, and this tax helps us stay here,” said Greg Nichols, executive vice president and administrator.

Nichols wants to emphasize to voters it’s not a new tax, just a continuation of what they’ve been paying that will all go toward the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.