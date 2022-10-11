Columbus man arrested on felony rape, sodomy warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug, Gang and Task Force arrested a man on two felony warrants.

According to officials, on Oct. 11, a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted in Muscogee County.

Deputies say Hick had two outstanding warrants for rape and aggravated sodomy issued by the Columbus Police Department.

Hick was arrested by the sheriff’s office with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and held at the Muscogee County Jail.

