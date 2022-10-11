Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man arrested on felony rape, sodomy warrants

Dominique Hicks
Dominique Hicks(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug, Gang and Task Force arrested a man on two felony warrants.

According to officials, on Oct. 11, a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted in Muscogee County.

Deputies say Hick had two outstanding warrants for rape and aggravated sodomy issued by the Columbus Police Department.

Hick was arrested by the sheriff’s office with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and held at the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
DeAntre Wolfe
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

Latest News

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
Chambers Co. voting on extension of local tax for east Ala. hospital
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed