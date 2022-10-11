Business Break
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host ‘Spooktacular 2022′ at Lakebottom Park

Halloween is almost here.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Parks and Recreation is ready for spooky season.

On October 22, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., the community is invited to participate in Spooktacular 2022.

This is the first time the event will be held at Lakebottom Park - located on 17th Street between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Avenue. There will be candy, games, food and a scary-good time!

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

