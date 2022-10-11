Fort Benning to host Oktoberfest, open to public

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s favorite fall tradition is making a return this fall!

Oktoberfest returns to Uchee Creek Campground & Marina from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23. Fort Benning’s annual Oktoberfest is a three-day event that features endless family-friendly fun, free live entertainment, children’s activities and the best variety of authentic German food, music and brews.

Live entertainment all weekend long includes Sonnenschein Express, the Queen of Oktoberfest, and the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band.

The children’s area will provide fun activities all weekend long - including inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, drum circle, pumpkin patch, quad jump, games, arts and crafts, carnival rides and more. And this year, there’s a new sports lounge. The Uchee Creek Activity Center will transform into a real German Sportheim. While you eat your Bratwurst and enjoy a cold German beer, watch college football and NFL games all weekend long!

Like in Munich, the keg tapping ceremony officially kicks off Oktoberfest on Friday at 6 p.m. While the MCoE Band plays the national anthems of both the United States of America and Germany, the keg is tapped! Once you hear “O’Zapft is” (it’s tapped), the festivities begin!

For a full schedule of events and activities, visit //benning.armymwr.com/programs/oktoberfest.

