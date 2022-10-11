Fronts on Fronts on Fronts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots going on weather wise over the next week! Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with temperatures only dropping to the mid 60s thanks to all the extra moisture in the air.

Finally seeing rain in the valley tomorrow. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tomorrow will bring increasingly muggy conditions and finally - rain! We will begin to see showers popping up in the early morning hours with the first real “wave” likely around 10am. By midday showers continue and coverage spreads. We expect at least 60% of the area will see much needed rain over the next 24 hours! Showers and thunderstorms linger into the overnight hours Wednesday, with the slight chance to see more rain early Thursday morning.

Cold front moves through Thursday afternoon drying us out. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By Thursday afternoon a front will make its way into the valley and set us on a complete 180 back to dry and fall-like conditions. The cool air from this front will settle in by Thursday night and knock low temperatures back to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Multiple front headed to the Valley and changing temperatures over the next 7 days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s, and comfortable conditions will stick around for the weekend. By Sunday night/early Monday morning ANOTHER front will enter the area cooling things off even more for the next work week! This front won’t bring as much (if any) rain as the one we will see tomorrow. Monday temperatures will be pretty average, but by Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 40s! Overall, great things ahead for the valley (including the rain) in the next week.

