Humidity rising, Rain on the way
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ready for changes? As moisture levels rise, eventually our rain chances do as well for the middle of the week.
Clouds are rolling in and there may even be some patchy fog this morning. That’s keeping our temperatures milder! We’ll see more and more sun as the afternoon progresses. It will be a pretty nice day overall. A bit breezy at times and that will start bringing up the humidity. Highs mostly between 80 and 82, but a few spots could reach 85 south.
We’ll see the clouds increase tonight. Warmer and more humid with perhaps a stray shower late. Lows mostly in the 60s.
Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday. A few showers are possible in the morning but scattered showers and storms are expected to increase starting late morning and early afternoon thanks to a slug of tropical moisture. Rain coverage will at least around 60%. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
The peak of the wetter weather is expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night followed by one last quick wave of rain around sunrise Thursday as a cold front gets ready to swing through. The afternoon hours look drier and sunnier with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Then, humidity gets knocked out of the air and it will mostly be cooler Friday and a good portion of the weekend. It will be dry.
Another cold front is scheduled to move in Monday and give us a bigger dose of fall air. However, it doesn’t look like there will be much moisture with this front.
