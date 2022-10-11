Humidity rising, Rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ready for changes? As moisture levels rise, eventually our rain chances do as well for the middle of the week.

Have the umbrella handy Wednesday into early Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds are rolling in and there may even be some patchy fog this morning. That’s keeping our temperatures milder! We’ll see more and more sun as the afternoon progresses. It will be a pretty nice day overall. A bit breezy at times and that will start bringing up the humidity. Highs mostly between 80 and 82, but a few spots could reach 85 south.

More sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll see the clouds increase tonight. Warmer and more humid with perhaps a stray shower late. Lows mostly in the 60s.

The humidity will be more noticeable over the next 24-48 hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday. A few showers are possible in the morning but scattered showers and storms are expected to increase starting late morning and early afternoon thanks to a slug of tropical moisture. Rain coverage will at least around 60%. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Here's an idea of when the rain chances begin to rise Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The peak of the wetter weather is expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night followed by one last quick wave of rain around sunrise Thursday as a cold front gets ready to swing through. The afternoon hours look drier and sunnier with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Many of us should get an easy half inch to one inch of rain from this system. Some get less, a few spots get more! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Then, humidity gets knocked out of the air and it will mostly be cooler Friday and a good portion of the weekend. It will be dry.

The weekend ahead looks similar to last weekend! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another cold front is scheduled to move in Monday and give us a bigger dose of fall air. However, it doesn’t look like there will be much moisture with this front.

Once the cooler air returns later in the week, it's here to stay for a while! (Source: WTVM Weather)

