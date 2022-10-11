Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Humidity rising, Rain on the way

Tyler’s forecast
Dry today even as humidity starts to return. We'll see much needed rain chances Wednesday into early Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ready for changes? As moisture levels rise, eventually our rain chances do as well for the middle of the week.

Have the umbrella handy Wednesday into early Thursday.
Have the umbrella handy Wednesday into early Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds are rolling in and there may even be some patchy fog this morning. That’s keeping our temperatures milder! We’ll see more and more sun as the afternoon progresses. It will be a pretty nice day overall. A bit breezy at times and that will start bringing up the humidity. Highs mostly between 80 and 82, but a few spots could reach 85 south.

More sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
More sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll see the clouds increase tonight. Warmer and more humid with perhaps a stray shower late. Lows mostly in the 60s.

The humidity will be more noticeable over the next 24-48 hours.
The humidity will be more noticeable over the next 24-48 hours.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday. A few showers are possible in the morning but scattered showers and storms are expected to increase starting late morning and early afternoon thanks to a slug of tropical moisture. Rain coverage will at least around 60%. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Here's an idea of when the rain chances begin to rise Wednesday.
Here's an idea of when the rain chances begin to rise Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The peak of the wetter weather is expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night followed by one last quick wave of rain around sunrise Thursday as a cold front gets ready to swing through. The afternoon hours look drier and sunnier with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Many of us should get an easy half inch to one inch of rain from this system. Some get less, a...
Many of us should get an easy half inch to one inch of rain from this system. Some get less, a few spots get more!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Then, humidity gets knocked out of the air and it will mostly be cooler Friday and a good portion of the weekend. It will be dry.

The weekend ahead looks similar to last weekend!
The weekend ahead looks similar to last weekend!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Another cold front is scheduled to move in Monday and give us a bigger dose of fall air. However, it doesn’t look like there will be much moisture with this front.

Once the cooler air returns later in the week, it's here to stay for a while!
Once the cooler air returns later in the week, it's here to stay for a while!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Hilton Avenue in Columbus
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
DeAntre Wolfe
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

Latest News

Dry today even as humidity starts to return. We'll see much needed rain chances Wednesday into...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Rain beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Muggy and Rainy by Mid-Week
From chilly to comfortable this afternoon!
Nice and dry today, Humidity/Rain creeps back in soon
Mild and dry this afternoon but there is a chance of rain finally toward mid-week!
Monday Morning Weather on the Go