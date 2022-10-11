Man from Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Bureau arrested a suspect on Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list for allegedly trafficking heroin.

An anonymous tip was sent about Larry Webb being spotted in the Muscogee County area. Following the tip, Webb was found and arrested.

The suspect is a well-known gang member associated with the Black P. Stone gang from the south side of Chicago and has been on the run since 2016.

According to police, authorities say Webb used a fake name to avoid arrest.

This makes the third arrest from Illinois over the past two days.

