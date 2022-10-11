Business Break
Naming Commission submits final renaming report for army bases

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is one step closer to receiving a new name.

The task force responsible for renaming numerous Army installations, including several in Georgia, recently wrapped up its final report to Congress.

Now, it’s up to the Department of Defense to approve the suggestion to rename Fort Benning to Fort Moore.

Last year, Congress passed legislation requiring the military bases named after Confederate soldiers, including Fort Benning, to be renamed.

The base was named after General Henry Benning, who fought in the American Civil War.

During the renaming process, the Naming Commission ultimately decided to rename the base Fort Moore after West Point Graduate Lt. General Hal Moore and his wife, Julia.

He famously led 400 American soldiers into the first bloody battle of the Vietnam War, as depicted in the film “We Were Soldiers.”

