Sen. Jen Jordan visits Columbus launching statewide beauty shop tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting in Georgia is set to kick off in a week and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

With those key dates right around the corner, one candidate running for state Attorney General visited the Fountain City earlier today.

Many may see salons and barbershops as great places for casual conversations about important issues. That’s exactly where Senator Jordan went -- sitting down with local voters at a beauty salon, to discuss issues on their minds. I also talked to her opponent tonight.

In less than a month, voters will be headed back to the polls, to decide on races like the one for Georgia Attorney General, the Governor’s chief legal advisor who handles state lawsuits

On the ballot is Senator Jen Jordan vs incumbent Chris Carr, who’s done it for six years.

“I’ve tried to focus on three things -- protecting lives, livelihoods and liberty,” said Attorney General Carr.

To achieve those goals, he’s launched prosecution units assisting law enforcement with human trafficking and gang-related cases.

“We have partnered with folks in Columbus already. We just got our first indictments in a couple of cases out of Athens,” added Attorney General Carr.

His Democratic opponent, Jen Jordan, is a lawyer herself who’s been practicing law for two decades.

“We gotta get back to a baseline where people feel safe again, and we’re just not there right now, and the Attorney General really has not done anything to help and probably has done much to hurt,” said Senator Jordan.

Senator Jordan sat down with voters at Studio 54 Salon in East Columbus Monday. The trip was the official launch of her statewide beauty shop tours to chat about hot topics like crime and health care.

“The frame for me is always about protecting, right -- protecting rights, protecting people, trying to make communities safe,” said Senator Jordan.

Senator Jordan says if elected, one of her top priorities will be decreasing gun violence.

“We’ve got a situation where obviously gangs -- it’s rampant all over the state. This is not an Atlanta problem. This isn’t a suburban, urban problem -- this is a Georgia problem,” said Senator Jordan.

“It’s particularly interesting to note, crime went up 60% in her own district while she was a state senator. And she didn’t say or do anything about it,” said Attorney General Carr.

But both candidates agree on the second amendment right to bear arms.

