Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Singer Blake Shelton will be leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after next season.

The network put out a statement Tuesday saying in season 23. The show will bid farewell to Shelton and welcome some new faces.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.

Kelly Clarkson will round out the coaching lineup in the new season, set to debut next spring.

Shelton said he thought long and hard before deciding to leave the show, which he says changed his life for the better.

The singer has been a part of “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Shelton gave a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, and mentioned the “lifelong bonds” he shares with other coaches and host Carson Daly.

Kevin Dietz
Jakes' family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
DeAntre Wolfe
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
Man killed in early morning accident on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus
Road improvements coming to make Steam Mill Road in Columbus safer

GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
Columbus community brings awareness to domestic violence
Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds
Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds