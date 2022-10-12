Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus double homicide suspect appears in court

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon.

Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.

“It was a shock and very sad because she was a very loveable, likable, warm person who welcomed international,” said Foruhmon.

The women met at a luncheon where Ursula decided to help international women adjust to life in the U.S.

Bareware Pottery Studio is where she would host several classes for the last couple of years for a nonprofit, The International Friends Ministry. People say she was very patient with her students.

“We have a ladies’ group, and we wanted to do something in the community. And we ended up going to the Bareware Pottery, where Ms. Ursula did a wonderful job connecting with the ladies because she also is from another country. She is from Germany,” said Foruhmon.

Meanwhile, in court on Oct. 12, Ursula’s son, Kevin Dietz, faced a judge to hear the charges against him. He is facing murder charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators say it was disturbing how Kevin Dietz would not answer several questions about what may have happened to his mother and niece, 19-month-old Elenor.

“When asked questions on evidence, Mr. Dietz would raise his hands, indicating showing five fingers that he pleaded the 5th when asked about evidence on what occurred inside the residence.”

The judge bound his case over to superior court and he will remain at the Muscogee County Jail while the news of Ursula’s death still saddens his mother’s friends.

“It makes you realize that life is so brief and death can come unexpectedly, so we were very shocked and saddened.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

Latest News

Randy Navarre
Man in Auburn standoff faces added charges after assaulting police
Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Debates loom large in major races | 2022 Georgia election news
Week 8: The Score
Week 8: "The Score" high school football preview show