Columbus double homicide suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon.

Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.

“It was a shock and very sad because she was a very loveable, likable, warm person who welcomed international,” said Foruhmon.

The women met at a luncheon where Ursula decided to help international women adjust to life in the U.S.

Bareware Pottery Studio is where she would host several classes for the last couple of years for a nonprofit, The International Friends Ministry. People say she was very patient with her students.

“We have a ladies’ group, and we wanted to do something in the community. And we ended up going to the Bareware Pottery, where Ms. Ursula did a wonderful job connecting with the ladies because she also is from another country. She is from Germany,” said Foruhmon.

Meanwhile, in court on Oct. 12, Ursula’s son, Kevin Dietz, faced a judge to hear the charges against him. He is facing murder charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators say it was disturbing how Kevin Dietz would not answer several questions about what may have happened to his mother and niece, 19-month-old Elenor.

“When asked questions on evidence, Mr. Dietz would raise his hands, indicating showing five fingers that he pleaded the 5th when asked about evidence on what occurred inside the residence.”

The judge bound his case over to superior court and he will remain at the Muscogee County Jail while the news of Ursula’s death still saddens his mother’s friends.

“It makes you realize that life is so brief and death can come unexpectedly, so we were very shocked and saddened.”

