Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early morning fire at a Columbus apartment complex.

On Wednesday morning, October 12, the Columbus Police Department stated that they were on the scene of a fire in the 6200 block of Warm Springs Road at approximately 6:28 a.m. The apartment complex is Trails at Flat Rock.

It is unknown at this time if the building is a complete loss and how many families, if any, are displaced.

