Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early morning fire at a Columbus apartment complex.
On Wednesday morning, October 12, the Columbus Police Department stated that they were on the scene of a fire in the 6200 block of Warm Springs Road at approximately 6:28 a.m. The apartment complex is Trails at Flat Rock.
It is unknown at this time if the building is a complete loss and how many families, if any, are displaced.
Stay with us as we gather more details.
