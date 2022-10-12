CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need.

Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. The event was all part of Faith & Blue Weekend.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace received assistance from Columbus police with deliveries as well. Organizers tell us Faith and Blue Weekend is a great opportunity for officers to give back and meet people throughout the community.

“Again we’re just out this weekend, allowing the police officers and our team members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to get out and build that relationship and feel a need in the Columbus community,” said Brad Bolick, Vice President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“It’s been a great chance to reach out to our community,” said Sgt. Blake Connally with the Columbus Police Department. “The Faith & Blue Weekend is really trying to bring our faith based communities with law enforcement and we specifically gear towards our university students this weekend.”

This is the second year Sleep in Heavenly Peace has participated during Faith & Blue Weekend.

