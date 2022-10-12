Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need.

Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. The event was all part of Faith & Blue Weekend.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace received assistance from Columbus police with deliveries as well. Organizers tell us Faith and Blue Weekend is a great opportunity for officers to give back and meet people throughout the community.

“Again we’re just out this weekend, allowing the police officers and our team members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to get out and build that relationship and feel a need in the Columbus community,” said Brad Bolick, Vice President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“It’s been a great chance to reach out to our community,” said Sgt. Blake Connally with the Columbus Police Department. “The Faith & Blue Weekend is really trying to bring our faith based communities with law enforcement and we specifically gear towards our university students this weekend.”

This is the second year Sleep in Heavenly Peace has participated during Faith & Blue Weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
DeAntre Wolfe
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court

Latest News

Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus
Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus
Alabama election deadlines you need to know before November 8th
Chambers Co. voting on extension of local tax for east Ala. hospital
Oktoberfest returns to Uchee Creek Campground & Marina from Friday, October 21 through Sunday,...
Fort Benning to host Oktoberfest, open to public