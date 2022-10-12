Business Break
Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fox Elementary School, local philanthropists and community leaders Wanda Amos, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders celebrated Fox’s school-based health center.

Amos, Ressmeyer and the Riders visited the school to meet teachers and students and tour the health clinic on Second Avenue, just three blocks from the school.

The faculty, run by MercyMed of Columbus, is a gift from the Shelby and Wanda Amos Foundation, the foundation helping gather funding for the school to start the center.

“I’ve been partnering with MercyMed for the last few years and to provide a nurse here at Fox Elementary School -- I went here when I was a child -- so, it’s special to me,” said Amos.

“You know that’s really what we’re all about -- is trying to bring a little happiness and joy to a bunch of little kids,” added Ressmeyer.

This is the only school-based health clinic right now in Muscogee County.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

