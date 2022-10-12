Business Break
‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensberger speaks on voting in Georgia

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Brad Raffensberger, it has never been easier to vote in Georgia than it is right now.

The Republican Secretary of State was in Columbus and campaigned for reelection, defending his support for Georgia’s new voting laws.

Raffensberger sat down with News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier for a one-on-one interview.

Even though Raffensberger was praised by many, including Democrats, for standing up to former President Donald Trump when he was asked to quote “find votes” to swing the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Many have criticized Raffensberger and other Republicans for passing Georgia’s new “Election Integrity Act.”

Critics call the law restrictive, saying it will make voting more difficult, but Raffensberger says the numbers speak for themselves.

“Under the Election Integrity Act, we had 800,000 more voters than ever before. We’ll make sure we have fair and honest elections. It’s never been easier to register to vote. It’s never been easier to vote.”

Raffensberger predicts a high voter turnout for the upcoming midterms, driven by several national issues, including the economy and abortion -- not to mention the important congressional, state and local offices.

Democrat Bee Nguyen is challenging Raggenberger for the seat.

Jakes' family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
