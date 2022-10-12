Business Break
Man in Auburn standoff faces added charges after assaulting police

Randy Navarre
Randy Navarre(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn suspect involved in a recent Ogletree Road hostage incident faces additional charges after assaulting officers after appearing in court.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre faced a judge for a bond hearing at the Auburn Municipal Court on Oct. 12. The court ruled that his bond would be temporarily withheld, pending further evaluation and safety measures.

While being taken back to the Lee County Jail, police say Navarre assaulted an officer and attempted to take their firearm and use it.

Officers regained control over the suspect and were about to transport him back to jail without incident. The altercation ended with law enforcement officials being injured, but no serious medical care was needed.

Auburn police additionally charged Navarre with the following,

  • Second-degree assault
  • Attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer
  • First-degree escape
  • Third-degree criminal mischief

Navarre initially faced domestic violence, attempting to elude a police officer and three counts of reckless endangerment charges.

