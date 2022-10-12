Rain Early Tomorrow but Clear Conditions Coming Through for Friday and the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab a rain jacket, boots, and umbrella because the long-awaited rain is here! The rain has been around since earlier today and will be around the rest of Wednesday. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the rain yet because most of the rain coverage will be later tonight into Thursday’s very early morning hours. Widespread rain coverage in the very early morning hours Thursday will be perfect for those of you who enjoy the sound of rain when sleeping. Tomorrow, you’ll want the umbrella in the morning before heading to work, but the showers and storms will have moved through the Valley by 10 AM leaving mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 80s. The cold front that has brought all this rain will be south of our area come Friday and that’s going to make for great conditions for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny, and cool morning lows in the low 50s and warming up to the upper 70s. The weekend will be a little warmer with our highs in the low to mid-80s and morning lows in the mid-50s. Saturday will be quite sunny, which is perfect for college football, but more clouds are in store come Sunday, as moisture will be building to our south. This is the result of another cold front that will be moving through the Valley on Monday that is going to welcome more rain to our area. But dry conditions will follow the days after with cool temperatures that may even stay in the 60s!

