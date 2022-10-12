Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain Early Tomorrow but Clear Conditions Coming Through for Friday and the Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Planner Tomorrow WTVM
Planner Tomorrow WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab a rain jacket, boots, and umbrella because the long-awaited rain is here! The rain has been around since earlier today and will be around the rest of Wednesday. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the rain yet because most of the rain coverage will be later tonight into Thursday’s very early morning hours. Widespread rain coverage in the very early morning hours Thursday will be perfect for those of you who enjoy the sound of rain when sleeping. Tomorrow, you’ll want the umbrella in the morning before heading to work, but the showers and storms will have moved through the Valley by 10 AM leaving mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 80s. The cold front that has brought all this rain will be south of our area come Friday and that’s going to make for great conditions for Friday and the weekend.  Friday will be mostly sunny, and cool morning lows in the low 50s and warming up to the upper 70s.  The weekend will be a little warmer with our highs in the low to mid-80s and morning lows in the mid-50s.  Saturday will be quite sunny, which is perfect for college football, but more clouds are in store come Sunday, as moisture will be building to our south.  This is the result of another cold front that will be moving through the Valley on Monday that is going to welcome more rain to our area. But dry conditions will follow the days after with cool temperatures that may even stay in the 60s!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Clouds and increasing rainfall will keep our highs in the 70s today.
Wetter Weather for Wednesday
Wetter weather for mid week is here before the air gets drier Thursday PM and especially Friday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Temps over the next 7 days
Fronts on Fronts on Fronts
Clouds mixed with sun Tuesday ahead of wetter changes.
Humidity rising, Rain on the way