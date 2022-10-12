Business Break
Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department.

According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.

Police charged Jernigan with first-degree arson, and the victim’s body was sent for autopsy.

CPD recently received the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office that showed Almonord died from inhaling toxic fumes from the fire.

Consequently, on October 11, homicide investigators issued a warrant charging Jernigan with murder.

The suspect is still in police custody and has a preliminary hearing for Recorder’s Court scheduled for Oct. 13 at 8 a.m.

