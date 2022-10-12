Tamron Hall talks on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month - a critical time to elevate a topic that is known as a ‘silent problem.’

One in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. Many survivors delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 15% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets.

This gap leads survivors to make a heartbreaking choice.... flee to the shelter but leave their pet behind or endure abuse to protect their beloved pet.

Nationally syndicated talk show host and pet lover Tamron Hall talks on this issue and what is being done to keep pets and people together.

