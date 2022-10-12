Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tamron Hall talks on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month - a critical time to elevate a topic that is known as a ‘silent problem.’

One in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. Many survivors delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 15% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets.

This gap leads survivors to make a heartbreaking choice.... flee to the shelter but leave their pet behind or endure abuse to protect their beloved pet.

Nationally syndicated talk show host and pet lover Tamron Hall talks on this issue and what is being done to keep pets and people together.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
DeAntre Wolfe
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court

Latest News

Tamron Hall talks on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Tamron Hall talks on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Wetter weather for mid week is here before the air gets drier Thursday PM and especially Friday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensberger speaks on voting in Georgia
Road improvements coming to make Steam Mill Road in Columbus safer
Road improvements coming to make Steam Mill Road in Columbus safer