Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving

Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on Thanksgiving Day.(WMTV)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailers such as Target and Best Buy are joining other big box stores in closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Target is continuing its new Thanksgiving tradition of closing its stores during the holiday. Target started closing its locations nationwide on Thanksgiving Day amid the pandemic in 2020. Company CEO Brian Cornell informed all team members that stores would remain closed on Thanksgiving moving forward.

The retailer shared that it has reinvented its approach to the holiday selling season by spreading savings over several weeks versus a condensed timeframe.

“We’ve found new ways to help guests get holiday deals earlier than ever in the season, and we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the peak weeks when so many of our guests turn out to shop,” Cornell said.

Best Buy will begin extending its hours on Oct. 30 and offer Thanksgiving deals online, but it will also close all its stores for the holiday.

According to The Associated Press, Thanksgiving has historically not been a big sales day overall because stores usually opened their doors around 5 p.m. However, it’s been a big online sales day.

Best Buy said its team is hiring thousands of seasonal employees for its stores and distribution centers for the holiday shopping season.

On Tuesday, Kohl’s announced it would be closing its doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
According to Auburn police, there is a heavy police presence on Windway and Ogletree Road.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Debates loom large in major races | 2022 Georgia election news
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power
FILE - Authorities seize the boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament....
Prosecutor: Fisherman caught cheating at tournament charged
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy