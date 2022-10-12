Third suspect pleads not guilty to Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder.

William Leonard is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man.

Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other people in the Beallwood community last October. We have also reported 40-year-old Mikita Leonard and 19-year-old Antouvious Pitts are facing the same charges in this case. Sources close to the investigation say the two are mother and son.

Leonard is the third suspect in this case. There is a fourth suspect, Derek Riley, who is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon first offender, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission to commit certain felonies.

Leonard pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday afternoon. The case moves on to Superior Court.

