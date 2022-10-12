Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident has caused lanes to be blocked on I-185 - near the Manchester Expressway exit.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-185 - leaving two of the three left lanes blocked.

It’s unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved in the crash and if there are any injuries.

