Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident has caused lanes to be blocked on I-185 - near the Manchester Expressway exit.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-185 - leaving two of the three left lanes blocked.

It’s unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved in the crash and if there are any injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more details.

