COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the rain gear for the next day or two. Rain becomes more likely as Wednesday goes on before ending Thursday morning. A series of cold fronts will give us a stretch of mostly cooler and drier air.

Wetter weather for Wednesday will lead to less rain after Thursday morning and another stretch of dry weather. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly cloudy for this Wednesday. A few passing showers are possible during the morning but the rain coverage will increase starting late morning and early afternoon as a surge of moisture moves up from the southwest. Highs will be in the 70s.

Our first main batch of rain comes in late morning and early afternoon with more to come if you don't get wet from that one. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This is much needed rainfall. Keep in mind, some spots may not see any rain until tonight. We’re expecting most spots to receive 0.3 to 1 inch of rainfall. A few communities, especially south of Columbus could get more. A few unlucky spots could get less.

This is our best chance of rain in a month for the valley! (Source: WTVM Weather)

As a cold front swings through early Thursday morning, it will give us one more chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder early Thursday morning, especially from about 4-8 AM ET. However, by mid-morning, almost all of the morning should be out of the Chattahoochee Valley. A stray shower or two is possible Thursday afternoon, but in general clouds will start to thin out and a lot more sun is expected toward the end of the day. Temperatures max out in the upper 70s north, low to even mid 80s south.

Drier air returns by the end of Thursday, which leads to more sunshine and another dose of fall. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday looks delightful! Very cool in the morning with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Full sunshine will allow us to climb to 75 or 80 degrees.

The next 3 days will all be different when it comes to rain chances. (Source: WTVM Weather)

How about the weekend? While we’ll start off in the 40s and 50s, plenty of sunshine will send our temperatures into the low 80s. Some more clouds are possible Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will swing through early Monday and could produce isolated showers as of now Sunday night into Monday. However, moisture doesn’t look that significant. The fall-like air will be very noticeable though. We could have highs in the 60s for two or three days next week with lows in the 40s and even the 30s, especially outside of Columbus!

After a couple warmer afternoons this weekend, our strongest cold front yet comes through giving us highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

