Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.
Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Traffic alert
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election
FILE - The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled...
Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost