Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!

On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.

There will also be a costume contest. Trophies will be awarded in five categories:

Best Individual Costume (for costumed participants age 12 or younger)

Best Group Costume

Best Pet Costume

Spookiest Costume

Most Original Costume

Between 6 and 7 p.m., secret judges will hand out costume contest invitations. Those who receive an invitation from a secret judge are invited to participate in the 2022 Costume Contest and should meet under the street lights on College Street next to Toomer’s Corner for judging at 7:15 p.m. A winner in each category will be chosen by our mystery guest judges and awarded prizes.

Neighborhood door-to-door trick-or-treating is also scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 - 8 p.m.

Downtown streets will close for this event at 5 p.m. Downtown Trick or Treat is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.