Beautiful Friday & Weekend Ahead; Colder Next Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a good soaking across the Chattahoochee Valley on Wednesday, things turned out to be much drier on this Thursday after we got rid of some early morning showers. For Friday and the weekend, the weather looks fantastic with cool mornings, warm afternoons, and dry air in place with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday with low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday out ahead of the next storm system - that will be a cold front that will move through on Monday, bringing our next chance of some showers into the area. Right now, we’ll put the rain coverage around 10-30% for the area. As the front moves through, we will be in store for a significant weather change - the coldest air of the season so far! Highs will drop to the 50s for some and 60s for most with lows in the 30s in some spots early Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings next week. Make sure you get the jackets out of the closet for this one!

