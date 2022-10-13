Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween.

Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.

“A light in our community a celebration family do a great event it’s not just about curse and darken it’s about its about turning on the flood light of love for our family and our community and just to say we love family we just want to do some to say we want to do something that’s super fun for all the kids in our community,” said Lead Pastor Jay Bailey.

Candyfest is happening Sunday, Oct. 30, starting at 5 p.m. at Solid Rock Church on Warm Springs Road with food trucks on site.

They are asking for donations of unopened bags of candy that you can drop off the next few weeks at Headquarter Nissan in North Columbus, and you can enter to win a flat-screen TV.

